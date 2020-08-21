Texarkana Cinemark movie theater reopens

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cinemark Theater in Texarkana reopened Friday afternoon after being closed for six months.

According to Cinemark officials, movies will be shown at staggered times and the theater is open at limited capacity to maximize social distancing. Face masks are mandatory and may only be removed while eating or drinking in the auditorium.

Cinemark is showing a lot of what they call “Comeback Classics” films, such as Jurassic Park, The Goonies, and Star Wars. They’re also showing Inception for the 10th anniversary of the re-release.

Cinemark says no cash payments will be accepted. Viewers are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods.

For a more personal experience, locals can now host private movie screenings for up to 20 people at a time for the total cost of $99.





