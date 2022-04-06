TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Texas, City Council is asking for the public’s input on the city’s upcoming redistricting process.

Every 10 years, local governments use new data from the census to redraw their district lines to reflect how local populations have changed.

According to city leaders, the 2020 Census showed population growth in Ward 5 by about 1,000 residents and decreases in Wards 1 and 2.

Texarkana, Texas, administrative programs manager Keith Beason says redistricting will even out the number of residents and voters from each ward.

“We will just realign the wards, try to keep it at about 6,000 per ward, and within a certain margin will try to maintain that to make it equal for each ward,” said Beason.

A public comment period is currently open and will continue through 5 p.m. on April 18. The Council will also hold a public hearing on the plan during its regular meeting on April 11.

Comments can be mailed to City Hall Attn: Redistricting Plan, 220 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas 75501 or submitted via email to TXCouncil@txkusa.org.