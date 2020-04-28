Texarkana city council votes for COVID-19 funds and emergency loan payments

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday evening the council voted and approved amendments to the community development block grant program.

About $195,000 in funds will be distributed to various programs and government operations affected by the pandemic. Beginning May 1st businesses around Texas will slowly start to open.

“I think it’s a cautious plan that’s being put in place. We’re opening up in increments. Like I mentioned the 25 percent as far as opening capacity, occupancy, and businesses things like that…. Then there will be an evaluation made in about two weeks,” said Mayor Bob Bruggeman, Texarkana, Texas.

Mayor Bruggeman said if there’s no spike in cases once certain businesses start to re-open. Then the state will increase the percentage of opened businesses to 50 percent.

The shelter-in-place will last until April 30th.

