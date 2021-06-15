Texarkana city leaders meet with community regarding abandoned house issue

TEXARKANA, Ark, (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana, Arkansas board member has called a meeting with public officials and residents to address concerns about abandoned houses in the community.

Ward 2 Board Member, Laney Harris, called a meeting with public works, Texarkana Arkansas Chief of Police, and residents to talk about the issue.

Many Texarkana residents are asking for vacant houses to be demolished. Some say these abandoned houses have hazardous junk in the yard.

Others say these houses lead to increased illegal activity like drug exchanges. Which could be dangerous for their neighborhoods.

“Since people are going around tearing up people houses that don’t belong to them I was concerned about it,” said a Texarkana native, Patricia Lloyd.

Public Works says they have a list of about 150 properties to review. However, officials say due to limited resources, they can only tear down 10 structures a year at most.

The demolition goes in order of how bad the building is and how easy it is to destruct. The process could take 200 days to complete. City leaders say the goal is to start one block at a time.

“Wanted to inform the public on what our process is for burned and dilapidated structures that gone up for condemnation and how we go about getting rid of those and that sort of things,” said Tyler Richards, Texarkana, Arkansas Public Works Director.

People of the community are calling for a plan of action. Like a city-wide clean-up day. In the meantime, residents are encouraging everyone to do their part and keep their yards clean.