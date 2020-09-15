Texarkana City leaders encourage citizens to take neighborhood survey

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- City leaders of Texarkana say they’re working to revitalize some neighborhoods and the first one will be the Beverly Community.

According to neighbors and business owners of the Beverly Community, their biggest issues are roads, low hanging trees, and abandoned properties.

Community Specialist, Vashil Fernandez says there’s a lot of good that can come out of the Beverly neighborhood and it’s a lot of things that need to get done.

“We need more street lights and we need to be more cleaner with the litter on the streets. Cut the trees off the powerlines,” said Beverly Community Member, Thomas Stokes.

People who live in Beverly are encouraged to participate in an online survey about their community.

“From there just, we formulate a strategy of how to bring those services or those things about in the neighborhood,” said Fernandez.

The city says your response is the key to building a beautiful unified city.

“Not only unify Texarkana but also have just a place where people can enjoy their living and just have a very nice city,” said Fernandez.

Survey:

For Businesses click here.

For Residents click here.