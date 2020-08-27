Texarkana city officials gear up and make plans for the storm aftermath of hurricane Laura

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana city officials are gearing up and making plans for the storm aftermath of hurricane Laura.

Safety crews are anticipating severe flooding, fallen trees, and power outages across the Texarkana region starting tomorrow morning.

Authorities recommend taking flying objects like swings out of yards and parking cars away from trees. The Texarkana Texas Fire Department said they’re prepared and ready to go with an additional 20 percent of their officers on staff.

“We’re going to have high winds with the possibility of fallen trees. Occasionally, trees hit houses. So you want to be in a room that doesn’t have a lot of windows that’s kind of in the core of the house. Everyone should plan for the power to be out for an extended period of time,” said Eric Schlotter, Fire Chief, and Emergency Management Coordinator.

Local authorities expect flooding to be severe in the following areas in Texarkana and Moores, Summerhill Road, 40th Street and Platoma, and Downtown Texarkana.

“Just don’t panic, but if you don’t need to travel just stay at home. You know, let the water recede, and then let’s just go from there and try to get what you need and make sure everybody is safe,” said Mayor Allen Brown, Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor.

