TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents on both sides of the state line will have the opportunity to dispose of bulk waste and trash beginning Saturday, March 5.

The citywide cleanup effort will continue on the first Saturday of every month, with both cities making extra dumpsters available at various locations for residents to use.

The initiative was originally led by Texarkana, Arkansas but has now turned into a citywide cleanup effort for both cities.

“It takes all of us to do our part,” said Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington. “Whether it’s going down the street picking up trash and putting it in a bin or cleaning up our own property.”

Texas-side City Manager David Orr is reminding residents of the additional options they have for cleaning up.

“Texas-side residents have the option of curbside bulk waste pick up every week. But we’ve worked with Waste Management to provide an additional option on the first Saturday of each month where residents can take their bulk items to the Waste Management office at 2708 W. 7th St from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” said Orr.

Arkansas side residents will have four dumpsters available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each first Saturday: Vera Bradfield Park, 616 Euclid St.; Bobby Ferguson Park, 3415 E. 50th St. (east side gravel parking lot); George Williams Park, 415 Seibert St.; and Ed Worrell Park, 2000 E. 35th St.

No commercial business or contractors will be allowed to use the dumpsters. Prohibited items include: