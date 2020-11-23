Texarkana CNA grads ready to work, despite pandemic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, eight women in Texarkana officially became Certified Nursing Assistants, thanks to a program run by Mission Texarkana.

CNA Instructor Lizabeth Gunn called CNA’s the foundation of many medical facilities. She added that jobs are in such high demand, they’ve received calls from healthcare facilities they’ve never worked with before. “They can’t run a facility without a CNA because they’re the functional ones, they’re the ones that communicate, they’re the ones that are doing the observations and reporting to the nurses, and it saves the nurses a whole lot of time,” she said.



Faith Warren, 18, was among the graduates on Monday. “I just want to make a difference in people’s lives. I want to help people and you know, if I can make a difference, then maybe someone else will want to make a difference one day,” she said. Warren said she plans to further her studies and become a Registered Nurse.



Mission Texarkana’s CNA program started in 2002 and is funded by the United Way and several area churches. Gunn said students are only responsible for paying a $50 deposit. She said after they take their state exam, whether they pass or fail, they can reclaim their deposit.



For more information on the program, call Mission Texarkana, at (903) 792-1301.