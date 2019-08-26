Texarkana College board votes to increase property taxes

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Some Bowie County residents will soon be paying more property taxes to help fund repairs at a local college.

Following two public hearings, Texarkana College’s board of trustees passed a half-cent increase in property taxes. The increase equates to about a $5 increase for people with property valued at $100,000.

The tax is projected to generate about $300,000 in the 2019-2020 fiscal year to help fund the cost of updating the campus to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Texarkana College President Jason Smith said it’s been two years since the last tax increase. The said the money is needed to offset the decrease in state funding received by the school.

“If the state really changes their philosophy, and I do think there’s a mind-shift at the state level of knowing the importance of community college, if they start funding us, then there wouldn’t be any more tax increases,” said Smith.

Even with the increase, the college maintains one of the lowest tax rates of all 50 community colleges in Texas.

Also at Monday’s meeting, board members approved an official partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission to provide an on-campus office to assist veterans who need help accessing the state and federal benefits for which they qualify. The office is expected to open some time this fall.

