Texarkana College completes phase 1 of renovations

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- Phase one of the 15 million dollar tax maintenance note construction plans has been completed at Texarkana College.

According to the president, Dr. Jason Smith, phase 1 included the Health Science building. The renovated facility received new walls, ceilings, lighting, and classroom setups. Smith says they were able to save 1.3 million dollars on phase 1 while getting the college under American Disabilities Act regulations.

“Many many of our restrooms throughout the entire campus had to be renovated and up to ADA compliance, door ways weren’t wide enough and not enough restrooms meet the ADA compliance. We had too make sure some of the restrooms were wider so people in wheelchairs could have better access,” said Smith.

The savings will allow for more upgrades and renovations on other facilities and the pavement located on the main and TexAmerica campus.

The plan outlines 3 phases over the span on 5 years.

“We’re really excited about how we are moving forward we are in our first year of a five-year project. So we still have four more years to go through as we go through and do the renovations getting up to compliance,” said Smith.

Phase 2 and 3 includes the Biology and Chemistry Building. The campus also have plans to lay a new pavement.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.