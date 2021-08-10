Track COVID-19
Texarkana College: No masks required, unvaccinated students encouraged to wear one

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KSHV) — Classes are back in session next week for Texarkana College and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Administrators say the majority of their protocols will be the same as the summer semester.

The college says they are following the most recent executive order that does not require them to wear a mask.

However, the college is recommending those who have not been vaccinated wear a mask. Students will have the option for in-person or virtual learning.

“The type of class that we call online face-to-face class would, but rather than the students sitting in a classroom, they can participate virtually.

The first day of class is August 18.

