Texarkana College partners with local businesses offering externship program

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana College partners with local businesses to offer a semester-long externship program.

Students and local residents can now enroll in the externship program through the community and business education department.

An externship is a temporary training program in the workplace offered to students as part of a course of study.

The program receives the pioneer grant which can be used to fund tuition, equipment and pay the externs.

The Executive Director of Business Development, Mendy Sharp, says the President of Texarkana College started the program to retain talent in Texarkana.

“The program would be a hub that would hold talent. That we would know that they were developed both academically and through these experiences that they’ve had in the business and industry. That as the community and re-join grows we have a tank of talent.”

Sharp says there is no cap on the number of times an extern can enroll in the program.

To participate as a business or student call (903) 823-3054.

