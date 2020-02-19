Texarkana College police officer brought home after funeral procession

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of a Texarkana College police officer was brought home Wednesday afternoon.

The funeral procession for 56-year-old Officer Damon Lynn started in Louisiana and ended at East Funeral Home in downtown Texarkana.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Officer Lynn died Saturday in a motorcycle accident near the intersections of Interstate 49 and Interstate 20 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“Officer Lynn took great care to patrol Texarkana College and assure the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff,” said Texarkana College Police Chief Stephan Gass said in a released statement Monday.

“He also was very mindful of visitors on campus who attended events and participated in activities. It was not unusual for him to also check on the safety of neighborhood children who frequently rode bikes near the campus and played soccer and other sports in the green space area of campus near the walking trail. We’ve had numerous emails and texts sent to our office telling us of the special attention Officer Lynn gave others to assure their safety. He will be greatly missed by people throughout our region.”

Officer Lynn had more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.

