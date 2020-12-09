Texarkana College receives $250K grant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana College has received a $250,000 grant to help businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The money, from the Texas Workforce Commission, will provide training for businesses that are having to retool their processes amid a changing environment. Texarkana College officials said they hope to answer the current needs of area businesses. “Topics that really came to the surface were those areas of safety, how to restructure safety in a COVID-19 environment. There was a demand for training in just the health occupation areas, and another big need that came to surface was just at the leader and supervisor level, just leading through times of change,” said Executive Director of Business Development Mendy Sharp.



Approximately $2,000 will be made available per qualifying participant. The eligible industries for the grant include, but are not limited to, medical and healthcare, critical manufacturing, telecommunications, hospitality, information technology systems, defense, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, energy, water and wastewater.

Businesses interested in a grant partnership are encouraged to contact the community and business education department at Texarkana College. More information about the SDF COVID-19 Special Initiative Grant and to see if your business is eligible for training, please contact Mendy Sharp at mendy.sharp@texarkanacollege.edu or (903) 823-3054.