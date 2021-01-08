Texarkana College receives emergency COVID-19 funds for new and enrolled students

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana College has received $125,000 in COVID relief funds in the form of a grant from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation to help eligible students cover the cost of things like tuition, books, and fees.

“This caused financial hardship for many students. So we don’t want that to hinder them from either continuing their education or starting over,” said Dr. Donna McDaniel, Vice President of Instruction at Texarkana College.

Dr. McDaniel says funding is available on a first-come-first-served basis. She says the goal is to encourage students to continue their education despite the circumstances.

“This is kind of for those students that fall in the middle. There’s like a crack and those are the students that are probably struggling the most because they don’t receive those federal grants,” said Dr. McDaniel.

The application is available online. The deadline to apply is January 19, 2021.