Texarkana College refinances, extends lease with TexAmericas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, the Texarkana College Board of Trustees voted on a move officials said would save the school over three million dollars.

Texarkana College Trustees approved a resolution authorizing the refinancing of the school’s maintenance tax notes. Since the original issuance date, interest rates have dropped, and officials said refinancing would be favorable.



Kim Jones, Texarkana College’s Chief Financial Officer and VP of Finance, said the savings to the College is estimated at $3.3 million. “In December 2018, the Texarkana College Board of Trustees approved a resolution to initiate proceedings relating to the issuance of Texarkana College Maintenance Tax Notes in the amount of $15,000,000,” said Jones. “Ten million in notes were issued in 2019, and the remaining five million were to be issued in 2020. These notes were issued to achieve the board approved goal in the strategic plan and finance the board approved capital projects plan.”



The capital projects identified for the purpose of the maintenance tax and refunding notes include the costs incurred in connection with the maintenance, repair, rehabilitation or replacement of heating, air conditioning, water, sanitation, roofing, flooring, electric, or other building systems of existing school properties.



Jones said the College has worked with a financial advisor, bond attorneys and underwriters to prepare for the refinancing.



“Originally, the notes were financed through a bank loan with a rate of 3.8% and now we are selling the notes and refunding them for a true interest cost of 1.74%,” said Jones. “The estimated refunding savings on the first $10 million is around $2.0 million. The estimated savings on the $5 million is $1.3 million. So, the total savings over what we originally projected is estimated at $3.3 million.”



Also Monday, the board extended a lease agreement with the TexAmericas Center in Bowie County as a site to train truck drivers. Texarkana College President Dr. Jason Smith said the agreement allows them to expand their workforce training. “Any area, when we’re talking about workforce, where we’re talking about mechanical, trucks, diesel, we’re seeing a lot of increase and having that footprint out on TexAmericas has allowed us to be able to expand that and grow those programs here at TC,” he said.

The new agreement extends into 2023.

In other business, Kyle Davis announced his resignation as a trustee which will be effective on December 31, 2020. Davis, who is an At Large member of the TC board, has served as a trustee since 2013. Trustees will appoint a representative at the January 2021 board meeting to fill the unexpired term.