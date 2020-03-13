Texarkana College takes COVID-19 precautions

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana College has established procedures following the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the press release, at this time, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 at Texarkana College.

Officials have canceled all classes the week of March 23-27, but the administration building will remain open.

Officials say while classes are postponed, all full-time and part-time workers will be on campus to complete training and professional development to prepare for the transition of delivering courses online.

All buildings on the TC campus including the Palmer Memorial Library, Testing Center, TC at TexAmericas Center, Pinkerton Center, and all academic classrooms will be closed to the public.

According to the release, the Palmer Memorial Library will reopen for TC students only on Sunday, March 29, to give students access to the technology they need to complete their coursework and tutoring services.

On Monday, March 30, classes will resume in an online format and will remain online through Friday, April 10.

Officials say in-person classes will resume on the main campus and TC at TexAmericas Center on Monday, April 13.

