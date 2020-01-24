Texarkana College training center receives 100K donation

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Ledwell Manufacturing Training Center at Texarkana College is upgrading its equipment with the help of a $100,000 donation.

According to school officials, The money is from the American Electric Power Foundation, and the goal of its advanced manufacturing program is to upgrade students’ skill levels in hopes that they will receive better pay.

The grant will impact about 120 students ranging from ages 16 to 55.

“The bigger the strides we can make within advanced manufacturing the better we can prepare our students here. The better prepared they are for those jobs for both the local and new companies and certainly higher wages for these students to be able to come in upon graduation,” said Brandon Washington, Dean of Workforce.

An advanced manufacturing student says this program is a step towards having a successful future.

“A lot of us didn’t know what was behind a plug or anything like that. And so they took us from not knowing anything to really have a solid foundation in electricity.”

School officials plan to use the money to buy a mini-assembly distribution trailer – they call it a “mini-factory”.

