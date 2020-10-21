Texarkana College Trustees approve two-year strategic plan

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana College Trustees approved the institution’s two-year strategic plan on Monday that includes, core values and beliefs, top priorities, and goals.

Texarkana College says the approval of the plan solidifies measurable goals for the College that will strengthen the base of skilled and prepared employees available for the regional workforce.

According to a release from the college, “TC’s core values of opportunity, excellence, success, diversity, and community, provide the framework for the institution’s top strategic priorities,” including:

TC will partner with TC Foundation to establish a scholarship fund specifically earmarked for non-traditional, under-employed students (By Fall 2022).

TC will enhance the use of technology and pathways tools to provide a more personalized student engagement experience to improve enrollment, persistence, and retention.

TC faculty and staff will participate in diversity and inclusion professional development training.

TC President Dr. Jason Smith said that institution’s goals were determined by surveying TC faculty and staff who contributed to the plan over a two-month period.

“We believe it is vital that all TC employees have an opportunity to participate in the development of institutional goals,” said Smith. “One of the most recurring suggestions was the need for a dedicated scholarship fund for non-traditional students. This means that people who put their educational goals on hold for various reasons- whether for financial or family obligations- will have the opportunity to apply for scholarships at TC. We are so excited to begin work on this scholarship program that will roll out for students enrolling in courses for Fall 2022. This unique scholarship will provide needed financial resources to students wanting to start college for the first time or start over with training for a new career path.”

Smith said ensuring students have a personalized and inclusive campus experience and are better served through enhanced use of technology are over-arching themes throughout the plan.

“In all, the Trustees approved fourteen new goals that will provide a way for us to gauge our success and progress.”

“I firmly believe that TC continues to maintain its top position in state of Texas for student completion rates because of commitment to our institution’s core values and beliefs. As TC employees, we hold each other to a high standard of professional excellence that results in student success. TC is a great place to work, learn and grow, and we are looking forward to seeing our goals unfold over the next two years.”

TC’s full strategic plan is available for download from the institution’s website at www.texarkanacolleg.edu.