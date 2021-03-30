The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Texarkana community donates thousands to food bank

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The community donated just over $6,000 on Monday night to benefit Harvest Regional Food Bank.  

The non-profit covers a 10-county area in southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. The donations come along with the ‘6 Hours of Caring’ telethon sponsored by KTAL NBC 6 News.  Texarkana dealership Robbins Toyota matched donations from the community.

“That money actually equals to almost 50,000 meals, additional meals, that are going to be delivered out to hungry children and families all over southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas,” said Harvest Regional Food Bank Executive Director Camille Wrinkle.

Since March, 2020, the food bank has increased distribution by 60 percent and handed out over 5 million meals to those in need.

