Texarkana community teaming up for ‘Small Business Saturday’

TEXARKANA, Ark. (Texarkana Chamber of Commerce News Release) – The Cities of Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Texarkana and American Express have partnered to encourage residents on both sides of the state line to participate in Small Business Saturday on November 30 by shopping at small and local businesses.

Residents are encouraged to show their support for the small businesses of the area by taking time out of their busy Thanksgiving weekend to shop small and shop local.

Businesses wishing to participate in Small Business Saturday are encouraged to stop by either City Hall or the Chamber Office starting Nov. 22nd to receive a free small business packet containing complementary promotional items. Additionally, small businesses can visit shopsmall.com/getready to create custom promotional materials for the day.

New this year will be small business passports to encourage residents to shop locally. The passports will be available at both City Halls and the Chamber office beginning Friday, November 22nd through Friday, December 6th. Completing the passports will enter residents in chances to win gift certificates from local participating businesses.

More information on the small passport business passports will be released soon on the Chamber and Cities Facebook pages or by calling the Chamber office at (903)-792-7191.

