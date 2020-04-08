Texarkana COVID-19 joint briefing set to stream at 2 p.m.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials in Bowie and Miller counties are set to hold another joint operations briefing on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing will be streamed live starting at 2 p.m. on the City of Texarkana, Texas Facebook page.

Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell, Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks, Mayor Bob Bruggeman, Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Schlotter, and Local Health Authority Dr. Matt Young are slated to speak.

As of Wednesday, there were 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bowie County and five in Cass. In Miller County, health officials say there are 13 cases.

