WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana dance studio is the first to earn a national safety certification in the ArkLaTex.

The Texarkana Dance Academy, owned by Rachel Boston, was recently certified by Youth Protection Advocates in Dance or YPAD for its commitment to keeping kids happy, healthy and safe.

YPAD was founded in 2012 by Leslie Scott Zanovitch who felt that dance instructors needed to protect young dancers from the exploitation and commodification that is common in the performing arts. It is the only certification program that focuses on the safety and wellness of dance students.

Boston says Texarkana Dance Academy wants to teach more than just dance moves.

“We can incorporate life lessons into our dance classes. So we will teach our kids about anatomy, body image, nutrition, how to stay healthy as dancers, also how to stay healthy on social media and stand up against bullying in their communities as well,” Boston said.

The studio offers children a variety of dance styles including ballet, tap, jazz, and hip-hop. For more information about Texarkana Dance Academy, visit their website.