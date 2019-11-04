Texarkana dedicates remodeled Metro Crime Lab to city’s first CSI

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)–The Texarkana Police Department has dedicated their newly remodeled crime lab to the first crime scene detective of Texarkana, Arkansas, Detective Bill Sillivan.

Det. Bill Sillivan is credited with recognizing the need for dedicated crime scene investigators during the investigation of two complicated homicide cases involving teen victims back in 1981, according to TAPD Lt. Zachary White.

The case included evidence that was collected and handled by several different detectives, which caused some confusion during the process, leading Det. Sillivan to see a need for a Crime Scene.

Det. Sillivan was then trained as Texarkana’s first Crime Scene Detective and served that role until his retirement in 1990.

The $14,586 project was paid out of the Bi-State Building Maintenance Fund. The Bi-State maintenance crew took approximately 2 months to finish.

The work consisted of several wall tear downs, the erection of security walls and door, new countertops, plumbing being re-routed and metal grating also installed in the ceiling for security purposes.

TAPD says Detective Bill Sillivan’s legacy lives on in both agencies. Det. Marc Sillivan, his son, worked for Texarkana, AR Police Department as the guru of Crime Scene Detectives until retiring in 2015. Det. Sillivan now serves as the Civilian Crime Scene Tech with TAPD

“TAPD is proud to honor the Sillivan Legacy in Texarkana. Texarkana, AR, and TX have benefitted from the service of the Sillivan family for nearly 45 years (1975-current date) in one form or another. We are grateful for their dedication and hard work for the citizens of the greater Texarkana area.”