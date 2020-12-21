Texarkana DJ partners with local business for Christmas Toy Drive

TEXAKRNA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – One Texarkana DJ partners with a local business to give away toys to children in the community.

“It means a great honor because you don’t see most black men giving back to the community,” said Carolyn Pmatlock, Texarkana Resident.

About 500 kids filled the parking lot of Hill Auto Detailing Center in Texarkana for the fourth annual Christmas Toy Drive. Local DJ Chris Daly, known as DJ Hollygrove, says he wants to be a role model for the kids in his community.

“The kids need somebody to look up to and the kids need stuff like this,” said Daly.

Each year, Daly partners with a local business for the drive. This Christmas the number of kids getting toys nearly doubled.

“We wanted to give back to the kids you know. Just to have something for Christmas- you know? We wanted to bless some of the families that could out and buy their own. You know some are out of jobs and things like that,” said Corey Hill, Owner of Hills Auto and Detail.

One Texarkana resident says this toy drive is the highlight of Christmas for her grandchildren.

“It means great joy and especially on their face. It couldn’t come at a better time. This will be their first Christmas they really get to enjoy,” said Pmatlock.

Daly says the event wouldn’t be possible without the help of local businesses and people in the community giving monetary donations and toys.

“I’m just blessed to see people out here. Just blessed to give back to the community,” said Daly.

Each kid received about two to three toys.