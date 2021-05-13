Texarkana Domestic Violence Prevention Center in need of donations

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Domestic Violence Prevention Center in Texarkana is reaching out to the community for help.

The shelter says it is running low on a long- list of necessary items: clothing, toiletries, shoes, and more. Due to COVID, the shelter will only accept brand-new items as donations.

Although foot traffic is steady now, Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, Trinity Gardner says a lot more people have come through the shelter since the start of the pandemic.

“We can always go out and buy these things, but you know Texarkana is a community that’s always giving,” said Gardner.

“And so we really want to ask people in our community to help us out with these donations so we can spend our money on other things like bus tickets, tickets and relocating, or helping with housing. Things like that.”

For a list of items visit the Domestic Violence Prevention Facebook page.