Texarkana’s “Entertainment District” ordinance goes into effect in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An ordinance that would expand the “Entertainment District” in Texarkana over to the Texas side is now in effect.

Officials say this ordinance passed just in time as we head into the summer months. In fact, if you’re out walking around downtown you’ll notice these maps on the stops sign. It shows the boundaries of the “Entertainment District.”

This is important for people who want to take their drink across the Stateline. Texarkana officials say the goal is to attract more people to this area.

There are restaurants, museums, murals, and activities throughout the year. They want to make this a family-friendly “Entertainment District.”

Ina McDowell with Main Street Texarkana says this is a great opportunity for growth and expansion downtown.

“Honestly, when it happened on the Arkansas side there were a lot of calls from people asking ‘when are we going to do this on the Texas side’? And people wanted to see it happen. And so- you know– nobody wanted to see just on one side where you can only walk to the Stateline and turnaround and walk back,” said McDowell.

Main Street Texarkana says several businesses are inquiring about the vacant buildings and possibly looking to relocate to the Texas side.

The owner of The Beauty Barr, Taylor Barr says, “I feel like now that we can come over on this side we’ll get more action over here. Uh so- I think it’ll be great for business. For our restaurants on this side as well.”

More live entertainment is planned for the second Friday of each month.