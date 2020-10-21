Texarkana expecting increase in flu cases

TEXARKANA, Texas – (KTAL/KMSS) – Local health officials confirm multiple cases of the flu. Doctors say Texarkana hasn’t reached the peak of the flu season yet. The number of confirmed cases is unclear right now.

The Texarkana, Texas Emergency Center got its first flu patient in September. Medical professionals say the number of flu cases is expected to rise over the next several weeks. Doctors say the normal “flu season” is August through May. However, Texarkana usually sees a peak between October and January.

Doctors recommend getting a flu shot this year more than ever. The biggest influx of flu cases is during the holidays when people are traveling. You can get a flu shot at local drug stores and primary care offices.

Health officials say it’s hard to tell the difference between the flu and coronavirus symptoms.

“The only way to truly tell is to come get tested. Because the flu and coronavirus has such a mariet of symptoms anywhere from headaches to sneezing to couch to runny nose, diarrhea, vomiting. All those things both viruses can cause,” said Dr. Erik Jacobsen, Texarkana Emergency Center.

Medical professionals say to limit the spread of the flu and COVID-19, everyone should wear their mask while in pubic.

