Texarkana expecting spike in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Medical professionals in the Texarkana Area are noticing an upward trend in the number of positive COVID-19 cases since the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dr. Matt Young, with the Texarkana Emergency Center, says traveling and gathering in large groups over the holiday contributed to the rapid increase in positive cases. Officials say it could take anywhere from three to five days to test positive for the coronavirus.

“We do feel that there is a little bit of a lag after somebody has been exposed for them to start showing symptoms. So you know, that can be anywhere from 10 to 14 days,” said Young.

Young says COVID-19 is now spread throughout the Texarkana community. This makes it harder to contact trace where the virus started. He says this holiday season should be celebrated differently.

“They can get together with FaceTime and make sure they can tell their loved ones ‘Hello’. And they want to be close but this year is not the year to be close and get together,” said Young.

To control the spread of the virus, medical professionals recommend limiting holiday gatherings to immediate family members only.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Bowie County has a total of 2,575 positive cases. Doctors say the high spike in COVID-19 cases could last up to 90 days into 2021.