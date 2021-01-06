COVID-19 expert in Texarkana says biggest obstacle is controlling spread of virus

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A coronavirus expert in Texarkana says the biggest obstacle to getting a handle on the spread of the virus is convincing everyone that the vaccine is safe.

Conversations about the coronavirus began around January 2019. One year later, and the country is still battling a pandemic.

COVID-19 expert Dr. Ben Neuman says Texarkana should not be worried about the new strain of coronavirus.

“The test will just tell you if you have a version of sars-coronavirus two,” said Dr. Neuman.

“It doesn’t tell you which strain. You need to sequence the entire thing. It’s a kind of expensive specialist process. It’s about a thousand bucks to sequence if I remember right. And there’s nobody anywhere near this area who’s doing that.”

Dr. Neuman is a professor at Texas A&M University in Texarkana. On Thanksgiving, there were 12,000 new coronavirus cases per day in Texas. By Christmas and New Years Day, there were 20,000 new cases each day. As of Wednesday, that number is 31,000.

Dr. Neuman says we are expecting a 50% increase in COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

“The people that are reporting as positive tests today are people who got sick one to two weeks ago. And the next one to two weeks’ worth of people are already infected. They just haven’t tested positive yet. It takes a while before you can get an accurate test,” said Dr. Neuman.

Dr. Neuman says the vaccine is the community’s only hope.

“There are plenty of places, countries like New Zealand, Australia, China, Singapore, that managed to shut down the virus without a vaccine. This is an option that’s always been available to us that we decided not to take for whatever reasons,” said Dr.Neuman.

Dr. Neuman says if enough people are vaccinated by Summer 2021, then Texarkana can begin to see the path to a sense of normalcy. He says the only obstacle is trying to convince residents that the vaccine is safe to take.

“If we can vaccinate eighty percent of people within six months, everybody, and that means going door to door with a syringe in your hand saying ‘hi can we vaccinate everybody’ then we can get there,” Dr. Neuman.

Medical professionals say vaccines are administered to hospital workers, the next phase is for the elderly, and the hope is to have vaccines for people in the education system.