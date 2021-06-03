Texarkana Famers Market receives 2K grant to promote Salsa competition

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Farmer’s Market has received a $2,000 grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture to promote the best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex competition.

According to the city of Texarkana, the competition will be held on August 7 at the farmer’s market located on the corner of 3rd Street and Texas Blvd.

“This is a great momentum booster following the cancellation of the Salsa Competition last year. We look forward to making a big comeback for the 2021 Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Competition,” Texarkana City Planner, Keith Beason said in a statement Thursday.

The City says the grant will help with advertising, signage, printing, and paying a guest chef for a cooking demonstration at the event. This grant is only available to farmers’ markets that received their GO TEXAN certification through the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Registration for salsa competitors will open soon. Updates will be shared on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TexarkanaFarmersMarket and on the Farmers’ Market website, https://www.texarkanafarmersmarket.com/.

All salsa entries must be tested by the City of Texarkana, TX Inspections Department before salsa can be distributed.