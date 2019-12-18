Texarkana families line up for angel tree distribution

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Families with children on the Salvation Army of Texarkana’s angel tree received their gifts on Wednesday. Among those waiting were some senior citizens, as well.

Vehicles wrapped around the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Club on Buchanan Rd. as people waited to pick up their presents. Among them was Christina Harden, a mother of four children. “I got an 11-year-old, a 4-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old … to see them open up their gifts and smiling … I’m gonna record them doing that and put ’em all on Facebook doing that!”



This year, the non-profit distributed angel tree gifts to almost 900 children and 58 senior citizens in need. Among the seniors in line was Audia Bernice Adams, who said she’s thankful for the gifts. “I think it helps people that can’t help theirselves … I hope I get a toaster mostly, and clothes,” she said.

Wednesday’s distribution was made possible by numerous volunteers, who helped sort out hundreds of bags filled with gifts.

