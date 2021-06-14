Texarkana family welcomes 3rd baby with the same birthday

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – This could be one for the record books. One Texarkana family is welcoming their 3rd baby with the same birthday.

“We were able to kind of wait a little bit long enough to wait for the kids to get up. To be able to say ‘Happy Birthday here’s some doughnuts. We’re leaving’,” said Jonathan R. Hornok, Father of the Hornok family.

Not only does their family get bigger every three years, but something else special happens. Three of their four kids are born on the same day in June. Three years apart.

“Mariah and I spent the day in the hospital waiting for Hellen to come. And you know had to watch them open presents over FaceTime,” said Jonathan.

Federal Prosecutor Jonathan Hornok and his wife, former prosecutor Mariah Hornock recently welcomed baby Hellen into their family just hours after celebrating the birthdays of their two youngest children. Mariah says it’s a good thing her kids share the same day.

“I thought it would be better to share than to have one that got the birthday first. Then one that had to wait a whole day until they had their birthday,” said Mariah.

Reporter Sydney Simone asked one of the siblings, “How does it feel having siblings with the same birthday?”

“It feels good but it can – It feels really fun,” said the middle daughter of the Hornok family, Miriam.

The Hornok’s say the births of their children were not planned, but they’re grateful for the unique blessings.

“Different – different due dates going to the hospital um nobody – ,” said Jonathan.

“People want to know what was nine months beforehand….I mean we don’t – September *laughs*,” said Mariah.

In addition to the kids, the grandmother also shares the same birthday. Along with a great aunt.

“I mean I can’t think of a better gift. To have grandchildren born on your birthday. I mean that’s pretty amazing,” said the grandmother, Vicki Hornok.

So far, the family says everyone loves it. They say it’s like Christmas in June. It’s a big celebration the Hornok’s look forward to every year.

“You know – it’s nice to have a birthday that – that is all your own. But it’s also nice to have a day of the year that’s just really special for our family,” said Jonathan.