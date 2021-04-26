Texarkana Farmer’s Market opens Saturday and continues through July

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV)- The Texarkana Farmers’ Market has announce it will open for the summer season at 7 a.m. Saturday, and will run at the same time every Saturday through July.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced, and facemasks are encouraged.

Opening day theme of the market, located at 305 Texas Blvd., is: “‘Meet your Farmers,” sponsored by Farmers Bank and Trust.

A social media campaign that highlights the vendors that will be a part of the 2021 Farmers’ Market.

Cultural Foods Coordinator and Mobile Market Manager Annemarie Sullivan said, after last year’s unpredictable season, there’s now a steady new stream of people looking for local healthy food choices.

“We are excited to open back up and fill that need,” Sullivan said, adding that the food and goods are locally produced, and support the local economy, family farms, and small businesses in the Texarkana area.

Members of the public can check the Texarkana Farmers Market website or social media pages for updates throughout the season by clicking on its website: https://www.texarkanafarmersmarket.com/

The Texarkana Farmers’ Market is funded in part by a USDA grant and local sponsors. For more information please contact, Keith Beason, Planner II and at 903-798-3901 or email keith.beason@txkusa.org.

To check out this year’s schedule, click the link below: