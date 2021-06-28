Texarkana fire leaves family displaced

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – One family in Texarkana, Texas is left with nothing after a fire destroyed their home.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Fire Department, the fire happened around 11:00 a.m. on Monday near north and south circle drive off Richmond Road.

The homeowner tells says she was inside when she smelled smoke and when someone else opened the door to another room, the fire quickly spread. Fortunately, no injuries are reported.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family with alternative housing. Fire officials say they have seen an increase in house fires recently. This fire is the fifth in the general area within the last 3 weeks.