TAFD investigating cause of vacant home fire on Stateline Ave., 1 in custody

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Investigators are looking into what caused a vacant home to catch on fire in Texarkana and authorities say they have a suspect in custody.

It happened at Logan Street and South Stateline Avenue. Texarkana Arkansas firefighters say they when they arrived at the scene the vacant house was engulfed in flames.

TAFD is unclear what caused the fire, but officials say one suspect has been taken into custody.

“As to whether not uh- he was involved in the fire is uncertain right now,” said Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Jeff Tanner.

“When we got here we had heavy fire coming from the front and the side.”

The blaze was put out within an hour. No injuries have been reported.