TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A group of Texarkana firefighters prepares to honor those killed on 9/11.

The seven Texarkana, Texas fire Department volunteers will join firefighters from across the nation in Dallas to participate in the stair climb.

It has been over 20 years since terrorists attacked and destroyed the towers at the World Trade Center in New York.

Hundreds of first responders climb or walk the equivalent of 110 floors in full gear to honor the sacrifices of local heroes and those who died on that day in New York City.

“These guys consider it an honor to be able to climb and represent and never forget the responders that went in the World Trade Center. They didn’t hesitate; they got off the firetruck knowing that they weren’t going to come back, and they climbed anyway,” Fire & EMS Coordinator for the Dallas Stair Climb Marty Lawrence said.

The National Foundation of Fallen Firefighters website says, “through firefighter and community participation, we ensure that each of the 343 firefighters is honored and that the world knows that we will never forget. These 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs help the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation create and maintain programs that support fire service survivors. Your support of the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb events assists the surviving families and co-workers of the 343 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.”

On September 11, 2001, 343 firefighters and 90 police officers died.

The climb is on September 10 at Fountain Place in downtown Dallas.