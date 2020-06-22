Texarkana firework show changes location

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Fourth of July holiday is less than two weeks away and a fireworks show is planned, but it’s not like the typical show we see in Texarkana.

The Four States Fairgrounds is typically where the annual fireworks show happens, but not this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you can see the show downtown. The fireworks will actually launch from a different location.

A local religious group called “Texarkana United” is taking over the event this year. Coordinator Tracy Jones said the firework show usually attracts about 30,000 people.

Since the fairgrounds is limiting the number of people on the property the downtown location is easier to social distance and will give people more parking options.

However, some people in the community are worried about the close proximity of where the fireworks are being launched to the Texarkana, Arkansas Animal Shelter.

“I wouldn’t want to give anybody the impression that there is a silent firework. Now, what we have done is removed all the salute shells which are the explosive, the high explosive non-visual shells. So this would remove all the real loud booms and stuff,” said Jones.

Others said the loud noises will scare the animals.

“We have a team of volunteers that are working closely with the animal shelter to bring anything that we can comfort-wise. Music, blankets, thunder shirts,” said Jones.

Jones said there will be live music and a prayer rally starting tentatively at 3:00 p-m. Texarkana United is hoping to make this the permanent location for fireworks.

Texarkana, Arkansas city officials want to emphasize the fireworks will be launched on private property. They said the city is not responsible for any planning.

