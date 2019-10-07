Texarkana First News to air from KTAL NBC 6 Texarkana studios

KTAL NBC 6’s Heather Wright will anchor Texarkana First News each weekday from the KTAL NBC 6 studio in Texarkana, Texas.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – It’s a new day for KSHV’s ‘Texarkana First News.’

Beginning Monday, KTAL NBC 6’s Heather Wright will anchor Texarkana First News from the KTAL NBC 6 studios in Texarkana, Texas.

Texarkana First News is the region’s only newscast dedicated to the four state’s area. It was first launched by KTAL NBC 6 in the spring of 2016.

“This is a great day for the Texarkana area,” said KTAL NBC 6 Vice President and General Manager Mark McKay. “Anchoring Texarkana First News from our studios shows KTAL NBC’6 local news commitment to the Four States region and reinforces our brand, covering local news that matters,”

Heather Wright has reported in the Texarkana region since 2017. Before that, she anchored the evening newscasts at KTVE in Monroe, Louisiana.

‘Texarkana First News’ airs each weekday at 5:30p on KSHV.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.