Texarkana first responders encouraging people to stay off roads

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Most stores and restaurants in Texarkana are closed and kids are home from school. However, a select few are out on the streets to make sure the community is safe.

Local first responders are asking people to stay home to prevent accidents and limit 911 calls.

It’s been a few years since a snowstorm has made landfall in the Texarkana Region. One Texarkana resident said, “I enjoy it. You know – We don’t get snow like this very often.”

While some people are eager to get out and enjoy the elements, local authorities are warning people about the dangers of snow and ice.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Shawn Vaughn, said, “This creates a very dangerous situation. Certainly for anyone out on the roadway. And our first responders are there. They’re out there answering the calls just like they would be any other time.”

Another Texarkana resident says this is normal to him and he wants to enjoy it while it lasts. “Just take your time and stay off your breaks,” said Rodger Atkins.

Two Texarkana, Arkansas natives say they’re out and about trying to help their community.

“Yeah, we’re just checking on the neighbors. Make sure everybody got the heat on. Don’t need nothing. I’m about to take my kids for a ride.”

Officials say looks can be deceiving. It might look like snow on top, but not underneath.

“Part of the problem is that all the snow fell overnight and now it’s being packed down into ice as cars are driving down the road,” said Vaughn.

In this case, Texarkana first responders have a message for everyone. “We’re encouraging everybody to stay home and not be on the roads at all,” said Vaughn.

If your family is planning to have some fun in the snow here are a few tips: bundle up and stay as far away from the road and intersections as possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

