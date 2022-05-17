TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank held the second annual ‘Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament Fundraiser Monday.

Participants enjoyed a day on the green at Northridge Country Club to help fight food insecurity in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas.

Proceeds from the event support hunger relief programs at Harvest Regional Food Bank. Harvest serves more than 75 agencies in nine counties in Southwest Arkansas and Bowie County in Texas.

“One in five in our community is struggling with hunger,” said Harvest Texarkana Executive Director Camille Wrinkle. “One in four of those we serve are children under the age of 18, so this is great timing because we’re going into the summer months when a lot of children who have access to free and reduced meals are not going to have those meals.”

In 2020 and 2021, Harvest distributed nearly 10 million pounds of food to people in need. The food bank provides food through mobile pantries, food rescue, and backpack food for children.

Recent U.S. Department of Agriculture reports indicate that at least one in five of those living in the region is hungry, and one-quarter of all children live in homes that are food insecure.

Arkansas and Texas are still identified as the two states with the highest child hunger rates.