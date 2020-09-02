Texarkana gearing up for major softball tournament

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A major softball tournament will kick off this weekend in Texarkana.

The 2020 Mid-South Regionals “Battle for The Great Divide” event will start on Saturday, Sept. 5, and run through Monday, Sept. 7.

Teams in this tournament range from the 10U, 12U, and 14U classifications, and over 45 teams will be in attendance from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

Games will be played at the following locations:

Grady T. Wallace Park – 3419 Leopard Dr. Texarkana, Texas

William Karrh Memorial Park – 2102 S Ann St. Texarkana, Texas

Ermer Dansby Pondexter Sports Complex – 1000 Dudley St. Texarkana, Arkansas

Cowart Sports Events Inc. and other event organizers will be operating with an abundance of caution in respect to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This includes following federal, state, and county health guidelines.

