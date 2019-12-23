Texarkana girl provides lunch for TTPD

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana girl is not spending her birthday as a typical 12-year-old would. Instead, she provided lunch for her local police department.

Sophie Douglas said she enjoys giving back to her community, especially during the holidays.

Sophie brought pizza, coca-cola, and cookies for the officers at the Texarkana, Texas police department.

She said it’s her way of saying “thank you” for helping everyone else throughout the year.

“One thing I really wanted to do is give back to someone who was spending the holidays helping other people so I wanted to do something for them,” said Sophie.

Today is just one of her acts of kindness. Sophie said she gives back to local law enforcement officers and the people of Texarkana throughout the year.

