Texarkana gym owners make wearing masks optional when working out

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KSHV) – Under Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order to reopen at 100 percent, a gym in Texarkana has made it optional to a mask while working out.

Owners Cody and Marsha Dailey of Legend’s Gym and Health Club say members believe this is only an experiment. If cases start to rise, the mask policy will be revisited.

“It actually feels great,” said Cody Dailey.

“It’s a breather. Yes It feels great not having to enforce it.”

Around this time last year, the Daileys had to close the gym portion losing $500 to $1,000 dollars per day.

“March 18 to almost May 20, we were completely shut down except for our drive-thru smoothie bar,” said Marsha Dailey.

The owners say transitioning through the phases to get back to 100 percent has been difficult on the whole team.

“We started off opening up zones so we only had six people in the club. So that was tough at first because half of our members are like charges and half are like, see how it’s going to go,” said Cody.

The Daileys say they have a large crowd that is fairly mixed with young and older generations. — they say their membership has increased over the last few months — and they’ve noticed a lot of older members aren’t masking because they say they feel safe after being vaccinated.

“We’re an unhealthy society and when you shut down one the source. I call it the addiction and it’s actually healthy but you’re getting people sicker by laying home and doing nothing,” said Cody.