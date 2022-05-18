TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Bowie County Family Health Center is asking for the community’s participation in a health disparities survey to document various experiences with COVID-19 and related issues in the community.

Health disparities can result from factors such as poverty, environmental threats, inadequate access to health care, and educational inequalities.

The city says this survey will better prepare them to address the problems that a pandemic can cause in the future.

“It will zone in on the people who have faced hardships and for people who don’t,” said Jacoya Ellis with the Bowie County Family Health Center. “One of the questions that I asked in the survey is if you experience any financial, economic, emotional, physical, mental, burden, so it literally hits all of those areas.”

So far, Ellis says statistics from the survey show that people were financial, mentally, and economically burdened by the pandemic.

The survey takes less than five minutes to complete.

Survey results will be submitted to the state and be used for the city to formulate a plan.