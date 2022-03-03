TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of a Texarkana apartment building that houses senior citizens and people with special needs are back in their homes after a gas leak forced an evacuation Tuesday night.

The evacuation came after residents of the Robinson Terrace High Rise Apartments reported a strange odor in the building. While inspecting the building, firefighters detected a natural gas leak.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Chris Black, crews began evacuating the 10-story high-rise due to dangerous levels of sulfate gas.

Crews worked until about 3 a.m. to thoroughly evacuate all 126 units. Officials with the fire department said no one was injured; however, a pet of one of the residents did not survive.

The Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas (HATT) was able to secure school buses provided by the Pleasant Grove ISD to take nearly 140 residents to five hotels in the area for temporary relocation.

As of Thursday morning, all of the residents had returned home with the help of firefighters.