Texarkana Homeless Coalition continues efforts to stop panhandling

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Homeless Coalition says it is trying to stop panhandling in the city.

The coalition is advising citizens to point them toward resources instead of giving them money.

Officials say the public’s generosity is helpful but in order to keep everyone safe, they want citizens to give out directions to a shelter or make a donation to one of the local organizations targeting to help the homeless.

“Giving panhandlers money most of the time doesn’t really help the situation,” said President, Homeless Coalition, Vashil Fernadez.

“It might help some of them better than the others but it doesn’t really help deal with underline issues of why they are out there in the first place panhandling.”

Fernandez handed out resource bags on Monday evening to city officials during the city council meeting to be placed in their cars when they see panhandlers. The bag contained dry food, water, and resources for more help.

According to Fernandez, the coalition is planning to work with businesses to hang signs around town offer more resource options.

To volunteer or find a place to donate money for the homeless, click here.