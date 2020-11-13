Texarkana Homeless Coalition launches ‘Operation Responsible Compassion’

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is launching “Operation Responsible Compassion” to help educate the public about options to ensure their compassion truly provides sustainable-help to those in need.

According to the City of Texarkana, Responsible Compassion will effectively drive away those looking to take advantage of your goodwill. Working to eliminate panhandling also helps to ensure the safety of drivers, to keep them focused on the road, and keep pedestrians safe.

“As we approach the holiday season, there is a higher visibility of panhandlers throughout our area,” said city officials.

“We are a generous community and compassion for others is very much needed, especially given the past year.”

To learn more, please visit the Texarkana Homeless Coalition website to donate and designate your donation to whichever organization offers services you are interested in helping with. We will ensure that the donations are used for their intended purpose, helping those who need it most.

You can also obtain resources such as our Pocket Pal that includes information for food, shelter, housing opportunity, a place to get clothes and sometimes furniture, medical assistance, and assistance with finding employment.

To learn more about the Texarkana Homeless Coalition and Operation Responsible Compassion, please visit https://www.txkhc.org/responsible-compassion