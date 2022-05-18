TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Homeless Coalition will host a Homeless Resource Day Sunday, May 22, to help meet the homeless population’s needs.

The resource day will offer several services to homeless residents and booths set up by various businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies.

LaKing Harris with the Homeless Coalition says the homeless population in Texarkana has increased since the pandemic. Many of those people are not aware of the services available to them. The program uses lessons learned from similar resources in other cities.

“We modeled this after Longview, Texas, where they’ve been doing it for four years now, and they’ve had great success. We’re able to have a bunch of service providers come out here and give resources that may be difficult for someone experiencing homelessness to obtain.”

Texarkana Homeless Coalition consists of many organizations and individuals working together to end homelessness in Texarkana and Bowie County.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crossties Event Venue, located at 324East Broad Street, Texarkana, AR.

For more information, visit www.txkhc.org.