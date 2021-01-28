Texarkana homeless population count not mandated by the state due to pandemic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- Today’s point in time count of the homeless population looked a little different because of covid-19

Organizers say this year’s count was an observational one.

City of Texarkana Community Development Specialist, Vashil Fernandez, says the federal government is not mandating an actual count this year because of the pandemic.

The annual count provides data to secure funding for programs to combat homelessness.

“Doing a count helps us understand stand the characteristics of what our homeless population looks like from people who are chronically homeless to people who are really chronically homeless,” said Fernandez.